Las Vegas teen accidentally shoots himself, police say

The teen was playing with a gun just before 5 p.m. on the 7900 block of Terrace Rock Way, near Cimarron Road and Vegas Drive, when he fired the weapon, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

A sign is shown near University Medical Center's emergency department entrance at UMC Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 17-year-old in the western valley was critically injured after he accidentally shot himself Tuesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

The teen was playing with a gun just before 5 p.m. on the 7900 block of Terrace Rock Way, near Cimarron Road and Vegas Drive, when he fired the weapon, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

He was hit in the arm and chest area and was taken to University Medical in critical condition, Rogers said.

Detectives are working the scene, and drivers should avoid the area.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

7900 Terrace Rock Way, Las Vegas, NV