Las Vegas Victims’ Fund committee extends comment period

People affected by the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting now have until 10 a.m. Monday to offer feedback on the proposed guidelines for how funds should be distributed.
The comment period was originally intended to close Friday.
Las Vegas Victims’ Fund committee chairman Scott Nielson said he received a copy of a letter Thursday that was sent to Nevada’s congressional delegation commenting on the draft protocol and requesting that the comment period be extended.
“The committee is appreciative of the comments received thus far from many interested parties and it’s important to us that as many voices as possible be heard,” Nielson said in a statement Friday.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Las Vegas Victims’ Fund is overseen by a 17-member committee. The committee released a draft proposal Nov. 15.
As proposed, families of the deceased and people who suffered permanent brain damage or permanent paralysis resulting in continuous home medical aid would receive the highest level of payment out of the fund, the draft guidelines say.
People who were physically injured and first admitted to a hospital within 48 hours of the shooting for at least one night between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31 would receive the next level of funding, according to the draft.
People can provide feedback and input relating to the protocol by email to comments@lasvegasvictimsfund.org and by mail to Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, P.O. Box 551111, Las Vegas, NV 89155-1111.
Nielson said the committee has received around 200 comments by mail and email combined so far.
A final protocol will still be adopted on or by Dec. 15, he said.
New committee member:
Steven Bautista, who heads Zappos’ philanthropic efforts, joined the Las Vegas Victim’s Fund committee in late November, committee chairman Scott Nielson said Friday.
The other members are:
Barbara Molasky, outreach director, Core Academy
Barry Lieberman, chief development officer, South Point
Bill Noonan, senior vice president, Industry and Government Affairs, Boyd Gaming
Dana Lee, vice president, Familee Properties
Deacon Tom Roberts, president and CEO, Catholic Charities
Dr. Allison Netski, chair of Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health, UNLV
Dr. Ikram U. Khan, M.D.
Elynne Greene, victim advocate manager, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Hunter Campbell, executive vice president and chief legal officer, UFC
Jackson Wong, accounting manager, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Kristin Tyler, partner at Garman, Turner, Gordon
Magann Jordan, victim/witness program administrator, Clark County DA Office
Peter Guzman, president and CEO, Latin Chamber of Commerce
Punam Mather, executive director, Elaine Wynn Foundation
Scott Nielson, president, Neilson Consulting, LLC
Yolanda King, county manager, Clark County