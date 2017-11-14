Las Vegas Victims Fund committee slowed down by logistics

The protocol outlining who is eligible to get money from the more than $15 million raised so far for victims of the Las Vegas shooting is mostly finalized. But one thing is still missing from the protocol: the process outlining how people will apply for funds.

Las Vegas shooting survivors Kristy-Marie Hoff, left, and Shawna Bartlett hug each other as they visit a memorial for Route 91 Harvest shooting victims at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Victims and survivors of the Las Vegas shooting will have to apply to receive money raised on their behalf. A 16-member committee with the Las Vegas Victims Fund, a Nevada nonprofit established to oversee the consolidation and distribution of funds, is working to finalize the details of that application process now.

“We need to make sure that by the time a final protocol is adopted we have the infrastructure in place so that people can file claims,” said Scott Nielson, chairman of the Las Vegas Victims Fund committee.

The protocol that was finalized to distribute money raised for victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting dictated that people file their claim forms via snail mail. Individuals were also able to submit a mail, email, or telephone request. A face-to-face meeting or telephone meeting with fund administrators could also be requested.

Jeff Dion, deputy executive director of the National Center for Victims of Crime (which helped to create that protocol in Florida), said he’s not certain how things will work in Las Vegas.

“I don’t know if we could do it the same way we’ve done it before, because the numbers are just bigger,” said Dion, who is helping advise the Las Vegas Victims Fund committee. “One of the concerns is the volume of potential claimants.”

In the Pulse shooting, 49 people were killed and 68 people were injured. In the Las Vegas shooting, 58 were killed and over 546 were injured.

The Las Vegas Victims Fund committee had to decide whether they are going to make filing for claims a paper and electronic process, or just electronic, for example.

Nielson said the committee decided on both. Other questions facing the committee are:

How will claims be managed?

Who will be reviewing the claims and working with the FBI to authenticate people’s identities?

Who will be helping people through their claims process, making sure everything is filled out correctly?

“There’s a lot of moving pieces,” Dion said.

Once the process is settled for how people will apply for funds, then the committee will release a draft protocol.

The protocol will go through a public comment period.

Dion said victims of the shooting and their families should go to nationalcompassionfund.org and fill out the Victim and Survivor Contact Form.

“Everybody who is on that list (by filling out the Victim and Survivor Contact Form) is going to get the draft protocols, they’re going to get notices of the town hall meetings explaining the protocols, they’re going to be sent applications. They’re going to be sent information on getting individualized help with your application. So if people want information, we don’t have the answers yet but we know where they need to sign up so that when those answers are available they will be pushed out to them immediately,” Dion said.

After the protocol is finalized, applications will become available for people to apply for benefits. In the Orlando case, applications became available 14 weeks after the shooting, and victims and family members had six weeks to apply.

“What we’ve done in the past and our general approach has been that people in similar circumstances get the same level of benefits,” Dion said.

