54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 3:41 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A waiter at the ShangHai Taste restaurant was critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning, according to the restaurant and Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that police received a call at 2:55 a.m. of an unresponsive man bleeding at the restaurant at 4255 Spring Mountain Road. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center in “critical but stable condition,” police said.

The restaurant said in a social media post Monday that a man identified as Wang, the restaurant’s lead waiter, had intervened after a “senseless and vicious burglary attempt.” He was shot 11 times and underwent emergency surgery, the post said.

“ShangHai Taste will be closed today and tomorrow as we mobilize all of our sources to be with Wang in support at this time and for the remaining year, we will donate our proceeds to Wang and his family in support,” the post said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
2
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
3
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
Las Vegas area Christmas travel likely to be slowed by inclement weather
4
‘Taking a toll’: CCSD staffing shortage getting worse, not better
‘Taking a toll’: CCSD staffing shortage getting worse, not better
5
Rain could join chilly Las Vegas forecast late in coming week
Rain could join chilly Las Vegas forecast late in coming week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-au ...
Court upholds Trump administration’s ban of gun bump stocks
By Kevin McGill The Associated Press

The ban was instituted in 2019 after a sniper in Las Vegas used the device to help massacre dozens of concertgoers in 2017 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.