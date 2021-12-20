Las Vegas waiter shot 11 times at restaurant

A waiter at the ShangHai Taste restaurant was critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning, according to the restaurant and Las Vegas police.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that police received a call at 2:55 a.m. of an unresponsive man bleeding at the restaurant at 4255 Spring Mountain Road. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center in “critical but stable condition,” police said.

The restaurant said in a social media post Monday that a man identified as Wang, the restaurant’s lead waiter, had intervened after a “senseless and vicious burglary attempt.” He was shot 11 times and underwent emergency surgery, the post said.

“ShangHai Taste will be closed today and tomorrow as we mobilize all of our sources to be with Wang in support at this time and for the remaining year, we will donate our proceeds to Wang and his family in support,” the post said.

