Las Vegas wife arrested on murder charge, claimed husband shot himself

A woman was arrested on a murder charge after claiming her husband killed himself, Las Vegas police announced Thursday.

Emily Ikuta, 37 (LVMPD)

A woman was arrested on a murder charge after claiming her husband killed himself, Las Vegas police announced Thursday.

Emily Ikuta, 37, was arrested Thursday and booked on one count of murder, according to jail records.

Ikuta told police just after 11 p.m. Monday that her husband had shot himself in a home on the 9000 block of West Katie Avenue, near South Hualapai Way, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Jourell Ng, 36, of Las Vegas died at the scene, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. The coroner’s office has not yet ruled a cause and manner of death.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate, and Ikuta was later arrested.

Ng’s death was the 31st homicide the department has investigated so far this year, compared with 20 at this time last year.

Anyone with information about the case may call Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.