Las Vegas woman faces attempted murder charge in struggle over gun

A woman is accused of attempting to shoot a Las Vegas man at point-blank range during a struggle over a gun.

Regina Boatwright, 45, was arrested by Las Vegas police on suspicion of attempted murder in the Sunday evening shooting at an apartment in the 1500 block of Fremont Street. An arrest report for Boatwright states a man who lives in the apartment occasionally let Boatwright, a transient, stay at his apartment because she is homeless. He also regularly gives her some food and drink.

The man said on Sunday at 5:29 p.m., Boatwright showed up at his home and started banging on his door. He let her in and he laid back down on his bed.

“The suspect approached him and stated ‘I gotta do this,’” an arrest report states. “When she made this comment, she pointed a metal shape object that was wrapped in a white sock and pointed it at the left side of his forehead.”

The man attempted to grab the gun, the two struggled, and the gun went off. He was not injured.

Boatwright was arrested nearby. A criminal complaint has not been filed. A status check on the case is scheduled for Wednesday in Las Vegas Justice Court.

