Legal, financial help for those affected by Las Vegas shooting

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada executive director Barbara Buckley speaks at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada said Tuesday that it has created a legal and financial toolkit to help victims and survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting along with their families.

The range of topics include which hospitals are waiving the patient’s portion of a medical bill, how to pay for funeral expenses, tips for those who worked the festival and more.

“We recognize many victims, survivors and families are dealing with grief and shock and are not ready now to deal with the myriad of civil legal issues that will arise in the days, weeks, and months to come,” said Executive Director Barbara Buckley. “That’s why the Vegas Strong Legal & Financial Toolkit will be such a great resource for them.”

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State Bar of Nevada also are offering support, counseling and free legal assistance to individuals touched by the Oct. 1 tragedy. Additionally, the State Bar of Nevada has committed to working with bar associations around the country to find free legal resources in the states where concert attendees live.

For more information or to request an appointment, call (702) 386-1598, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, send an email to LegalAidServices@lacsn.org, or visit https://www.lacsn.org/featured-new-events/448-strip-tragedy.