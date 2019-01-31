Lockdown ends at 2 Summerlin schools after Las Vegas police shooting

Two Clark County schools in the west valley were on lockdown for about an hour Thursday morning because of a Las Vegas police shooting in the area.

Palo Verde High School, 333 S. Pavilion Center Drive, and Rogich Middle School, 235 Pavilion Center Drive, were on the lockdown as of 9:15 a.m. due to Metropolitan Police Department activity nearby, school police Lt. Darnell Couthen said. He said the lockdowns were lifted at 10:23 a.m.

In a tweet at 9:20 a.m., Metro said the department was investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Alta and Pavilion Center drives. No officers were injured, according to the tweet.

Police said in a later tweet that the suspect was in custody. They released the following statement shortly before 10 a.m.:

“The LVMPD is investigating an officer involved shooting that just occurred in the 500 block of Poplar Leaf Street. The event began earlier this morning with detectives attempting to locate a wanted person. The suspect was located at the residence on Poplar Leaf Street when the OIS occurred.”

Police said the suspect was taken to University Medical Center. Alta is closed between Pavilion Center and the 215 Beltway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

