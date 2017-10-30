‘Long road ahead’ for Las Vegas shooting survivor Tina Frost

Tina Frost, who suffered a serious head wound in the Las Vegas shooting, continues her recovery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she has undergone a second surgery and faces more extensive medical work.

Tina Frost with her boyfriend, Austin Hughes.

WASHINGTON — Tina Frost, who suffered a serious head wound in the Las Vegas shooting, continues her recovery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she has undergone a second surgery and faces more extensive medical work.

Frost, 27, a native of Crofton, Maryland, underwent a second successful six-hour surgery last week, according to family members who are providing updates on her condition on the GoFundMe website.

A third surgery was postponed until she heals further, according to Pam Ostiguy Clark, wrote in the most recent update.

Frost will continue to have occupational, speech and physical therapies in the meantime, the update read.

“Tina continues to do cute lil things, like sticks her tongue out, dances a lil when she likes a song,” Clark wrote.

“We do have a long road ahead,” she added.

Frost was attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 when a lone gunman at the nearby Mandalay Bay resort opened fire on the crowd of 22,000 people from a 32nd-floor room.

The heavy blasts of gunfire from semi-automatic rifles killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more.

Frost, an accountant, traveled to Las Vegas from California to attend the music festival.

After she was struck by gunfire, she was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas where she underwent a three-hour surgery.

She was transferred from Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center to Johns Hopkins Hospital on Oct. 15. Neurosurgeon Dr. Keith Blum discharged Frost from the Las Vegas hospital after she made great strides in recovery.

Blum first gave the OK for Frost to return to Maryland after she emerged from a medically induced coma and surprises hospital staff by taking her first steps since the deadly shooting.

