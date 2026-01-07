Machete-wielding man shot by constable during east Las Vegas eviction ID’d

Victor Vondrasek, 46, was arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, resisting a public officer, and other charges, according to jail records.

Officer shot person with machete in southeast Las Vegas, police say

Police are investigating a second officer-involved shooting in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on the 6600 block of South Sandhill Road on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. An officer suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Metro said. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Authorities have identified a machete-wielding man who was shot by a constable in the East Las Vegas Valley.

Victor Vondrasek, 46, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, resisting a public officer, battery, and other charges, according to jail records.

His booking information was linked to the second police shooting that occurred on Tuesday within the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Police have said that the constable, serving an eviction notice, and a maintenance worker entered an apartment in the 6600 block of South Sandhill Road when Vondrasek attacked them with a knife.

This prompted the constable to shoot the man, according to police.

Three people were injured. Neither the constable nor the apartment maintenance worker has been identified.

Police have said that additional details about the shooting would be released in the coming days. Vondrasek is expected to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday afternoon.

