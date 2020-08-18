Male hospitalized after shooting on Boulder Highway in east Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday morning in the far east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called about 9:50 a.m. about a shooting on the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, near Twain Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Metro said.

Police have detained at least one person in connection with the shooting. Officers continued to investigate Tuesday morning, Metro said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.