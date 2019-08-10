Male victim wounded in shooting in southwest Las Vegas

A person was hospitalized Friday night with two apparent gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive after a shooting in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after report of a shooting that left a male victim suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers were called about 10:20 p.m. to the 4900 block of Rainbow Boulevard, near Tropicana Avenue, after a report of a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis. When police arrived, they found a male victim with two apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to University Medical Center and was expected to survive, Phenis said.

Police on Friday night were searching for the shooter, who fled the scene before officers arrived, he said. Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.