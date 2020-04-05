Man, 20, killed in apparent drive-by shooting in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating a March 28 fatal shooting, according to a city spokesman.

Spokesman Patrick Walker said a 20-year-old man was shot and killed around 5 p.m. on the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Losee Road.

Police believe it was a drive-by shooting, Walker said. Someone drove the 20-year-old to a home near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, where he died.

A suspect was arrested Thursday, Walker said, but police had not released the name as of Sunday afternoon.

