Man, 22, arrested for shooting at Las Vegas detective’s vehicle

A 22-year-old man was arrested Friday after he shot at an unmarked vehicle with a detective wearing plain clothes inside, police said.

The detective was parked in the 8300 block of Canvas Court, near West Patrick Lane and South Durango Drive, for surveillance related to a burglary investigation, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. Police said a vehicle pulled up next to the detective’s vehicle and “a female voice could be heard asking if there was anyone in the car.”

The vehicle then made a U-turn and parked in front of a house, police said. A little while later, the detective saw a man, later identified by police as Kye Jackson, 22, watching his vehicle from the front of the same house, according to Metro.

Police said Jackson starting walking towards the detective’s vehicle. The detective, “(f)earing his surveillance location had been compromised,” decided to drive away, police said.

That’s when Jackson began shooting at the detective’s vehicle multiple times, striking it, according to the press release.

Backup was called in and Metro’s SWAT team was on scene when Jackson was taken into custody, the press release stated.

Jackson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure or vehicle and attempted murder involving a deadly weapon, according to the press release.

Anyone with any information was urged to contact the Metro at 702-828-8460. To stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and on Instagram at @arletteyousif.