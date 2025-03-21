Man, 24, shot and killed at party in Henderson, police say
Henderson police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a party early Friday morning.
The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a party early Friday morning.
According to police, authorities responded to a shooting report in the 300 block of Taylor Street at about 2 a.m. Friday.
Police said a party at that address turned violent, resulting in gunfire.
Officers found a 24-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police identified Damarea Ethridge, 24, as the suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charge:
- 10 counts of discharge gun withing structure/vehicle within prohibit area
- 10 counts of discharge gun/other weapon where persons might be endangered
- 1 count of open murder with a deadly weapon
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.
Police said that the incident is being investigated as the first homicide for the city of Henderson for 2025.