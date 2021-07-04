Man, 28, faces charges after officer shot at Allegiant Stadium

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection, records show.

A Las Vegas police officer was hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were working a concert and responded to a “disturbance” involving a man on the 3300 block of Al Davis Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The man was taken into custody, but while being escorted to the “security office,” a struggle ensued and he “was able to gain access to” an officer’s weapon.

The man fired a single round, which struck an officer. The officer was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

A second officer was also treated for minor injuries.

The man suspected of firing the gun was identified in Clark County booking logs as Lyndon Troung, 28. He faces charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon on a first responder, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and resisting a public officer with a firearm.

Troung was also taken to a hospital to receive evaluation “due to his erratic behavior,” police said.

He was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon and is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Allegiant Stadium hosted its first concert, a performance by electronic dance music artist Illenium, Saturday night.

No further information was immediately available.

