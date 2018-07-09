Man, 39, fatally shot in North Las Vegas

Police were called to the 2100 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near Civic Center Drive, just before 11 p.m., North Las Vegas police said. Officers found a 39-year-old man who had been shot.

Police said the shooting happened on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, shown here on Google Street View.

A man was shot to death Sunday night in North Las Vegas, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s name once his family has been notified.

Police said evidence showed that the shooting happened on the 3300 block of Civic Center after two men got into an argument. The shooter fled before officers arrived.

Police did not release a description of the shooting suspect.

36.220382, -115.118633