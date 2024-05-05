Man, 67, faces murder charge in shooting east of Strip, records show

The victim was found dead in a vacant lot on April 28.

Las Vegas police arrested a 67-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a victim found dead in a central valley vacant lot last weekend, according to jail logs.

Loth Rodriguez was booked Friday into the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder.

At 9:14 p.m. on April 28, Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of East Sahara Avenue, east of the Strip.

The Clark County coroner’s office said that 43-year-old Robert Rodriguez died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police on Tuesday released the victim’s name and photo and requested help in an attempt to solve his killing.

Additional details, including how the suspect and victim might be connected, were not available Saturday.

Loth Rodriguez is due in court Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

He remained jailed with no bail Saturday.

