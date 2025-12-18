Man accused of firing at Las Vegas police after chase faces numerous charges

North Las Vegas police is investigation an officer involved shooting near Carey Avenue and Clayton Street on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A convicted robber accused of opening fire on Las Vegas police at the end of a two-city chase now faces charges in both Las Vegas and North Las Vegas courts.

Jarvis Williams, 30, faces attempted murder, assault on a protected person, evading police, and owning a firearm by a prohibited person in North Las Vegas. In a separate Las Vegas case, he faces robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and robbery of an older person.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of South Fort Apache Road in the west Las Vegas Valley around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday. About 20 minutes later, police received a second report of a robbery at a business in the 2100 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, Oris said, east of the first report.

Police spotted Williams’ vehicle near Rancho Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard and attempted to stop him. Williams refused, striking a Metro patrol car and fleeing, according to police.

The pursuit ended in the 1900 block of McDonald Avenue in North Las Vegas when Williams exited his vehicle and fired shots toward police officers who returned fire. Williams then barricaded himself in a nearby residence and was taken into custody a short time later, police said.

Court records indicate that Williams was arrested in 2015 on suspicion of murder, robbery, and firearm offenses. The charges were later reduced to conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, resulting in a prison sentence of three to 11 years.

