Shootings

Man accused of killing ex-wife, hurting 3 others in apartment shooting

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2023 - 3:21 pm
 
Updated August 18, 2023 - 1:06 pm
Metropolitan police investigate a shooting in an age 55 and up apartment community at 3925 Sout ...
Metropolitan police investigate a shooting in an age 55 and up apartment community at 3925 South Jones Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Police said one person was killed and at least two people were shot. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
People appear upset while Metropolitan police investigate at the scene of a shooting in an age ...
People appear upset while Metropolitan police investigate at the scene of a shooting in an age 55 and up apartment community at 3925 South Jones Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Police said one person was killed and at least two people were shot. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A woman was fatally shot by her estranged ex-husband, according to police, and three others were injured Thursday afternoon inside a west Las Vegas apartment.

Officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to the Destinations Spring Valley apartment complex, 3925 S. Jones Blvd., near West Flamingo Road, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Police on Friday identified the suspect as Roidan Durruthy-Mendoza, 38.

A woman in her 30s and two others were taken to University Medical Center after being found shot. The woman later died at the hospital. Police believe the woman’s ex-husband, later identified as Durruthy-Mendoza, came to the apartment and started shooting at the woman and her relatives, who were inside, Johansson said.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were the other two people shot, but their injuries were not life threatening.

Johansson said two children of the woman fatally shot were in the apartment when the shooting occurred. Her 2-year-old was unharmed and a 14-year-old suffered lacerations to the hand.

After the shooting, Durruthy-Mendoza left the scene in a white truck. Johansson said the man drove to Las Vegas police headquarters where he was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on X. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

