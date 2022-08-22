Man accused of shooting 2 near Strip, leaving 1 victim paralyzed

Kristopher Gonzales, 26, faces attempted murder charges in the May 15 shooting of a man and woman at the Alexis Park Resort.

Kristopher Gonzales (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting two people in May near the Strip, leaving one of the victims paralyzed.

Kristopher Gonzales, 26, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center a week ago in the May 15 shooting of a man and woman at the Alexis Park Resort, 375 E. Harmon Ave., near Koval Lane.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Gonzales said the 2:45 a.m. shooting occurred during an argument between two groups of people near a pool at the resort.

Police said that as the argument escalated, one man pulled out a gun and a struggle over the weapon ensued. The person with the gun then discharged the weapon multiple times, striking the victims.

The male victim was shot repeatedly and paralyzed, police said. The woman was shot in the leg.

Police said video evidence and witness accounts led them to suspect that Gonzales was the gunman. Also, a temporary tag on a vehicle used by the gunman to come and go from the crime scene came back to Gonzales, police said. After his arrest, police said they questioned Gonzales about the shooting.

“Gonzales admitted to pulling a gun and shooting the victims as he struggled to maintain possession of the firearm,” a detective wrote in the report. “Initially, Gonzales claimed he was being charged at by 20 people prior to the shooting. I showed Gonzales a clip of video that was taken from a cellphone camera during the incident. Gonzales then stated, ‘Things got out of hand.’”

Gonzales was charged in Las Vegas Justice Court with two counts each of attempted murder and battery, each with use of a deadly weapon. He also is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He previously was convicted in 2016 in Clark County of conspiracy to commit robbery, according to police.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 1.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.