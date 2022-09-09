Man accused of shooting at woman who was filming his dog

The victim told Las Vegas police that animal control officials had advised her to record the pit bull after it killed her small dog the day before.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man is accused of firing multiple shots at a woman in August after he saw her recording video of his dog.

Las Vegas police arrested Robert Rosemond, 30, on Sept. 3 on one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

On Aug. 21, Rosemond fired multiple shots at the victim after he noticed her shooting video of his dog, according to a police report.

The victim told police that animal control officials had advised her to record the pit bull after it killed her small dog the day before.

According to the police report, Rosemond threatened to kill the victim and an unidentified man with her when he discovered her recording. Rosemond then started shooting, according to the report.

Rosemond fired multiple shots at the victim, according to the report, and the unidentified man returned fire before he and the woman escaped.

Records showed that Rosemond was being held on Friday at the Clark County Detention Center.

