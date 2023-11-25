Man armed with knife fatally shot by police in southeast Las Vegas

The shooting occurred around 2:55 a.m. on the 3900 block of Landsdown Place, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man armed with a knife was fatally shot by police early Saturday morning in southeast Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred around 2:55 a.m. on the 3900 block of Landsdown Place, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Officers responded to a call about a missing male possibly armed with a knife. Officers arrived and located the man with the knife, and attempts were made to disarm him. The man refused to drop the knife and approached the officers causing the officers to discharge their firearms striking the suspect.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was available.