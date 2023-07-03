111°F
Shootings

Man arrested after DUI shooting investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2023 - 3:05 pm
 
Jordan Smith (Henderson Police Department)
A man is under arrest after a shooting in Henderson on Saturday.

During a DUI investigation, a Henderson police officer heard multiple gunshots near Sunridge Heights and Eastern Avenue, according to a police release.

Jordan Smith, 34, was revealed to be the boyfriend of the driver being investigated for DUI and had discharged his firearm within the vicinity of the traffic stop, the release said.

Smith is being held on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a protected person and five counts of discharging a weapon where a person is endangered.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

