Man arrested after firing shots in northwest Las Vegas

(Google)

A man was arrested in the northwest valley Wednesday night after shooting into the air, according to Las Vegas police.

Around 11 p.m., police responded to reports of gunshots heard at a home on the 6500 block of Wheelbarrow Drive near West Craig Road and North Rancho Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

When police arrived, they persuaded the man to leave the house and he was taken into custody, Gordon said.

Police believe the man fired four shots into the air. There were no injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

