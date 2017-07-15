Man arrested after shooting at Las Vegas Strip parking garage

Las Vegas police arrested 34-year-old Jonathan Ozuna on Friday afternoon in connection with Thursday night’s shooting at the Planet Hollywood parking garage.

Jonathan Ozuna, 34 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ozuna was arrested about 12:30 p.m. on the 6400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard as a result of citizen tips and a police investigation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

He was transported to Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for two counts of attempted murder, burglary with a firearm, grand larceny and other charges, Metro said.

Two Miracle Mile Shops security guards were shot after attempting to apprehend two grand larceny suspects on the third floor of the Planet Hollywood parking garage at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The incident stemmed from a robbery at the Sunglass Hut inside the Miracle Mile Shops, during which two men took an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police said. The shops are connected to Planet Hollywood.

The guards chased the men into the parking garage, where shots were fired and both guards were hit. They were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, Metro said.

Police are still investigating and no further information was immediately available.

