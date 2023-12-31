56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2023 - 9:57 am
 
Updated December 31, 2023 - 10:55 am
Jon Letzkus (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jon Letzkus (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting near the Strip Sunday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that Jon Letzkus, 45, was arrested in connection to a shooting in the 100 block of Harmon Avenue, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard and near the MGM Grand.

Police said the shooting began around 5:55 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

After the arrest around 10:40 a.m., police said there was no further public safety threat.

Several structures in the area were impacted, and a firearm from the incident has been recovered, police said.

Harmon Avenue was closed Sunday morning for several hours as police investigated the scene. The road reopened from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane around 10:50 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
2
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
3
Comic legend Shecky Greene dies at 97
Comic legend Shecky Greene dies at 97
4
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
Where will Super Bowl teams stay the week of game?
5
CARTOON: Meet the new boss
CARTOON: Meet the new boss
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
1 shot, 1 detained in Henderson shooting
1 shot, 1 detained in Henderson shooting
Las Vegas officers in Thursday police shooting identified
Las Vegas officers in Thursday police shooting identified
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
Coroner IDs man killed in downtown fight
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting of homeless in east valley
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting of homeless in east valley
Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police ID suspect in fatal shooting
North Las Vegas police ID suspect in fatal shooting