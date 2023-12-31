Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting near Strip

There were no reported injuries due to the shooting on Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas police said.

Jon Letzkus (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting near the Strip Sunday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that Jon Letzkus, 45, was arrested in connection to a shooting in the 100 block of Harmon Avenue, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard and near the MGM Grand.

Police said the shooting began around 5:55 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

After the arrest around 10:40 a.m., police said there was no further public safety threat.

Several structures in the area were impacted, and a firearm from the incident has been recovered, police said.

Harmon Avenue was closed Sunday morning for several hours as police investigated the scene. The road reopened from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane around 10:50 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

