53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Shootings

Man arrested in connection to October killing over street parking

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2022 - 6:24 pm
 
Updated November 22, 2022 - 6:25 pm
Robert Salone (Metropolitan Police Department)
Robert Salone (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a southeast Las Vegas killing in October.

Robert Salone, 40, was booked on a charge of open murder. On Oct. 18, police responded to the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found a man who had been fatally shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting was the result of an altercation between two neighbors over limited street parking in the neighborhood.

Christopher Alexander Allen, 33, of Las Vegas, was killed in the shooting, according to the coroner’s office.

Salone is due in court on Wednesday. He is being held without bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
2
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
3
Daniel Carlson overcomes miss to help save game, but not his hair
Daniel Carlson overcomes miss to help save game, but not his hair
4
ESPN sports betting insider wins $58K in William Hill contest
ESPN sports betting insider wins $58K in William Hill contest
5
Mirage Secret Garden habitat to close permanently
Mirage Secret Garden habitat to close permanently
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST