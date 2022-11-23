Man arrested in connection to October killing over street parking

Robert Salone, 40, was booked on a charge of open murder, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Robert Salone (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a southeast Las Vegas killing in October.

Robert Salone, 40, was booked on a charge of open murder. On Oct. 18, police responded to the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found a man who had been fatally shot, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting was the result of an altercation between two neighbors over limited street parking in the neighborhood.

Christopher Alexander Allen, 33, of Las Vegas, was killed in the shooting, according to the coroner’s office.

Salone is due in court on Wednesday. He is being held without bail.

