Man arrested in connection with early morning shooting near Strip

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was arrested in connection with a shooting in just east of Las Vegas Boulevard and near the MGM Grand.

A police car in the general area of the 100 block of Harmon Avenue where a man shot from a high-rise building but caused no injuries near the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Jon Letzkus (Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro Deputy Chief Dori Koren addresses media at a press conference regarding the arrest of Jon Letzkus, pictured on screen, who shot from a high-rise building but caused no injuries near the Strip, at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting near the Strip Sunday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that Jon Letzkus, 45, was arrested in connection with a shooting on the 100 block of Harmon Avenue, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard and near the MGM Grand.

Police said the shooting, from a unit located in a high-rise building, began around 5:55 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested outside the high-rise around 10:40 a.m. After the arrest, police said there was no further public safety threat.

Several structures in the area were affected and a firearm has been recovered, police said.

Harmon Avenue was closed Sunday morning for several hours as police investigated the scene.

The road reopened from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane around 10:50 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission said.

Metro Deputy Chief Dori Koren confirmed at a press conference around 12:15 p.m. that no injuries resulted from the “multiple rounds fired” from the high-rise.

Koren believed that the single “handgun” recovered from the suspect’s unit had been used in the shooting, but added that police were still “early into the investigation.”

Police searching the high-rise after the suspect’s arrest found “some indication that there was some shooting, potentially, from the balcony” of the suspect’s unit.

Koren emphasized that tonight’s New Year’s Eve festivities would proceed as scheduled.

“Leading up to tonight’s New Year’s events, I just want to reassure that, not only do we have very good plans for keeping the community safe as we’ve done year-in and year-out, but our officers are always prepared,” Koren said.

