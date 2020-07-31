Man arrested in connection with June shooting of motorist

A 29-year-old man charged with attempted murder shot another man through the neck in late June while driving in central Las Vegas, according to an arrest report.

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

About 10:50 p.m. June 28, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall, 3330 W. Tropicana Ave., after a report of someone being shot. When police arrived, they found a bleeding man sitting at a slot machine with a shirt pulled up around his neck, the report said.

The man had crashed into a light pole then run into the gambling hall to ask for help. He told police he was shot by another man in a white car, the report said. Hospital staff determined he had been shot in both arms and “through his neck.”

He was initially hospitalized in critical condition at University Medical Center, but has since been released, the report said. The officer who wrote the report noted “he may never talk again.”

Through surveillance footage and facial recognition technology, detectives identified 29-year-old Keyeon Johnson as a suspect, the report said. The man who was shot also picked him out in a photo lineup.

According to the report, Johnson and another man got into a fight with the victim at the D hotel in downtown Las Vegas. The victim told police he then drove away from the hotel, but saw Johnson in a white truck after he exited Interstate 15 at Tropicana Avenue.

“He then saw (Johnson) fire several rounds from a handgun at him at which time he ducked down to take cover,” the report said.

Las Vegas police arrested Johnson at the Silverton Casino after a North Las Vegas police officer recognized his description. Johnson admitted to being in a fight at the D Hotel, but said he “had no clue about a shooting,” the report said.

Johnson was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, being a prohibited person in possession of a weapon, using a fake ID to avoid or delay prosecution, and six counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, court records show.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday without bail, jail records show. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

