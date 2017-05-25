ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Man arrested in ex-girlfriend’s shooting in southeast Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2017 - 7:48 am
 

A man faces two counts of attempted murder after a Tuesday shooting in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

Christian Wesley, 27, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, jail records show. He also faces a domestic battery charge. His bail will be set in court.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said Wesley was arrested in connection with a shooting of a woman about 10:20 p.m. in front of her apartment at 3850 Mountain Vista St., near East Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway. She was with her current boyfriend when her ex-boyfriend walked up and said something before shooting her once, police said.

The ex-boyfriend, later identified as Wesley, then chased and shot at the current boyfriend, police said.

The woman, in her 20s, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and was expected to survive, Metro said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
