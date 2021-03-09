Man arrested in January shooting in Rio parking lot

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in a January shooting in the Rio parking lot that left another man critically injured.

Romell Buckly (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Romell Buckly was booked March 3 at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon.

A Las Vegas police arrest warrant for Buckly indicates that police were called to the parking lot at the Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road, at 2:53 a.m. on Jan. 16, where a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was critically injured but survived after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Police said video surveillance footage showed the victim’s girlfriend exiting the hotel with a man who police later identified as Buckly. The victim chased after the pair and there was an altercation between the victim and Buckly.

Buckly returned to the Rio but emerged soon after, approaching the pair and opening fire on the man, police said.

“They appear to have a quick conversation before Romell produces a handgun and shoots (the victim) multiple times,” police wrote in the warrant.

Police said a vehicle Buckly drove from the scene, along with a firearm believed to be used in the shooting, were recovered on Jan. 18 from a residence in San Bernardino, California.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 18 in Las Vegas Justice Court. A warrant for Buckly showed police initially spelled his last name Buckley, but court and jail records indicate his last name is spelled Buckly.

