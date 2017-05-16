Man arrested in officer-involved shooting in western Las Vegas

Apache Pines Apartments at 9552 W. Tropicana Ave., near South Fort Apache Road on Monday, May 15, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested Monday after a police shooting in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Carlos Ibarra, 43, was booked on charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon and resisting police with a gun, jail and booking logs show. His bail for those two charges was set at $10,000. He also was arrested on an unrelated warrant from another state.

Ibarra pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in 2011 in Las Vegas, according to court records.

Metropolitan Police Department documents link Ibarra to a domestic violence call Monday where police eventually shot a man they said was armed with a gun. Officers were called about 1 a.m. to the Apache Pines Apartments at 9552 W. Tropicana Ave. about an ex-husband who was threatening his family.

Capt. Kelly McMahill said police tried to de-escalate the situation and repeatedly told the man to drop the gun. He didn’t, she said, and the man “moved the weapon in the direction of one of the officers.”

An officer then shot the man once in the chest. He was taken to University Medical Center.

No officers or family members were injured, McMahill said.

