Man arrested in shooting at Las Vegas upholstery shop

A 25-year-old man is facing a felony battery charge in connection with a shooting Friday that left a man hospitalized in critical condition, jail records show.

Victor Cruz was arrested Saturday on the charge and remained held without bail Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center, according to the records. Details of his arrest were not available Tuesday.

The shooting happened about 5:10 p.m. Friday at Santa Barbara Upholstery Supplies, 3319 W. Charleston Blvd. There, a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and he was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, Las Vegas police have said.

The man’s condition was not known Tuesday.

A status hearing in the case is set for March 25, jail records show.

