Man arrested in shooting at Mormon church in Northern Nevada

A man was arrested after a shooting Sunday at a Mormon church in Northern Nevada, officials said.
Police arrested the shooting suspect, who is accused of opening fire at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in the small town of Fallon, about 60 miles east of Reno, city of Fallon spokeswoman Kaitlin Ritchie said.
“My family and I are praying for all loved ones, churchgoers, and community members impacted by this tragedy,” U.S. Sen. Dean Heller tweeted at about 4:30 p.m.
Information on injuries was not immediately available.
