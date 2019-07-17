Man arrested in shooting east of downtown Las Vegas

Ilario Yam, 18, faces charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial injuries and discharging a gun within a prohibited structure or area.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of three men detained Tuesday after a shooting east of downtown Las Vegas was arrested and is facing felony charges.

Ilario Yam, 18, was being held Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial injuries and discharging a gun within a prohibited structure or area, according to jail records.

Yam had no co-defendants listed in jail or court records.

Las Vegas police have said the shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, when a man who was walking near 28th Street and Stewart Avenue was struck at least twice in an exchange of gunfire after a newer white pickup pulled into the intersection. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

The pickup fled north on 28th Street but was later found abandoned in an alleyway on the 2900 block of Stewart, police said. Three men were taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex shortly thereafter.

Yam was expected to make his initial appearance Wednesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court. Jail records show he was being held on $20,000 bail for each charge.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.