Shootings

Man arrested in shooting near Henderson water park

Cowabunga Bay water park is seen Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Rev ...
Cowabunga Bay water park is seen Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2025 - 8:11 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2025 - 8:16 pm

A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to a shooting near a Henderson water park that left one person hospitalized.

Police identified Diamante Burton as the suspect in a shooting Friday night in the 900 block of Galleria Drive, the Henderson Police Department said in a news release.

One witness told the Review-Journal that she saw two men in an argument in the parking lot of Cowabunga Bay Water Park, which is located in the 900 block of Galleria Drive, before she heard gunshots.

Henderson police said in an email Friday that a man was transported to the hospital with “unknown injuries” after finding him with “apparent multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground.”

Police said Burton was taken to the Henderson Detention Center. He is facing one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, one count of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, three counts of dischargina gun or other weapon where a person may be endangered, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of posession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

