63°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Man arrested in shooting that closed portion of Lake Mead Boulevard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2023 - 9:45 am
 
Police point a gun at someone in the 1400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las V ...
Police point a gun at someone in the 1400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, a day after a shooting wounded one person and prompted police to briefly close a major street near downtown Las Vegas.

Jametrius Glass was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with a vehicle, Las Vegas police said. He also faces seven counts of endangering a person by firing a gun.

Police closed Lake Mead Boulevard between Martin Luther King Boulevard and D Street at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday during an investigation into the shooting on the 1400 block of West Lake Mead, police reported.

One person was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, and multiple people were detained at the scene, police said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

MOST READ
1
4 teens arrested in fatal high school beating to be tried as adults
4 teens arrested in fatal high school beating to be tried as adults
2
Video released of 2 persons of interest in fatal Rancho beating
Video released of 2 persons of interest in fatal Rancho beating
3
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
North Las Vegas homes have a Wall Street problem
4
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
‘Void of humanity’: 8 teens arrested in ‘heinous’ beating death of Rancho teen, police say
5
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
Temporary F1 bridge could become a permanent fixture near the Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Las Vegas Academy
Police: Man fatally shot roommate during argument
Police: Man fatally shot roommate during argument
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas during drug deal
Men killed in separate slayings identified
Men killed in separate slayings identified
Suspect apprehended in Henderson shooting that killed 1, injured 1
Suspect apprehended in Henderson shooting that killed 1, injured 1
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas
Man shot dead after argument in east Las Vegas