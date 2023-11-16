Man arrested in shooting that closed portion of Lake Mead Boulevard

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting this week that prompted police to briefly close a major street near downtown Las Vegas.

Police point a gun at someone in the 1400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, a day after a shooting wounded one person and prompted police to briefly close a major street near downtown Las Vegas.

Jametrius Glass was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with a vehicle, Las Vegas police said. He also faces seven counts of endangering a person by firing a gun.

Police closed Lake Mead Boulevard between Martin Luther King Boulevard and D Street at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday during an investigation into the shooting on the 1400 block of West Lake Mead, police reported.

One person was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, and multiple people were detained at the scene, police said.

