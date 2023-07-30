109°F
Shootings

Man arrested in slaying near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2023 - 1:45 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a man just west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Robtravion Lee was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder on Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release Sunday.

Police were called just after 5 p.m. on July 7 to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue, between the Allure Las Vegas Condos and the Golden Steer restaurant, west of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police found a man in a parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

