Man arrested in slaying near Strip

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a man just west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Robtravion Lee was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder on Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release Sunday.

Police were called just after 5 p.m. on July 7 to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of West Sahara Avenue, between the Allure Las Vegas Condos and the Golden Steer restaurant, west of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police found a man in a parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

