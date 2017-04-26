Man attacks ex-girlfriend, is shot in northeast Las Vegas

Estates at Westernaire (Google)

A man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place about 3:20 a.m. at Estates at Westernaire, 3975 N. Nellis Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The wounded man was being treated at a local hospital as of 4:45 a.m. His condition was not known.

Gordon said a woman was asleep with a man when the woman woke up to her ex-boyfriend punching her. The man woke up, grabbed a handgun and shot the ex-boyfriend two or three times.

The shooter left before police arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

