Man barricaded in Las Vegas home firing shots out door, police say

A man is barricaded inside of a downtown Las Vegas home early Saturday morning and has occasionally fired shots out the door, Las Vegas police said.

210 W. Baltimore Ave. (Google Street View image)

A man is barricaded inside of a downtown Las Vegas home early Saturday morning and has occasionally fired shots out the door, Las Vegas police said.

Detectives responded to the home at 210 W. Baltimore Ave. around 9:20 p.m. Friday for a suspect with an active warrant for felony crimes, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said. When detectives went to carry out the warrant, the man began shooting out of the front door of the residence, she said.

Negotiators and a SWAT team have been at the residence since Saturday’s early morning hours and are continuing to negotiate with the man, Burnett said. Police are treating the incident as a barricade situation.

The suspect has continued to occasionally fire more rounds out of the door, she said.

Burnett said to expect several streets in the area to be blocked off during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

210 W Baltimore Ave., Las Vegas, NV. 89102