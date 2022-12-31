Man carrying a firearm killed by police in Summerlin

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 10000 block of Angel Dreams Avenue.

Las Vegas police shot a man carrying a firearm in the 10000 block of Angel Dreams Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30. 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police fatally shot a man carrying a firearm in Summerlin on Friday night.

At around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to the 10000 block of Angel Dreams Avenue, near Anasazi Drive and Summerlin Parkway, after reports of a neighbor dispute in which one of the neighbors had a firearm, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank.

Police surrounded the man’s home and called inside for him to come out. The man emerged armed with a firearm. He walked toward officers, “disobeying the officers verbal commands,” according to Hank.

“It was at this time an officer fired, striking the suspect,” Hank said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Hank said no other citizens or officers were injured and could not say whether the man fired at officers.

No further information was available.

Earlier Friday, Las Vegas police killed a suspected road rage driver who had pointed a gun at another driver in east Las Vegas.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.