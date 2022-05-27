93°F
Man charged in downtown Las Vegas shootout

By Glenn Puit Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2022 - 9:42 am
 
John Harris (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Ogde ...
Las Vegas police is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Ogde ...
Las Vegas police is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Ogde ...
A Las Vegas man has been charged with 28 felonies stemming from a Monday gun battle in downtown Las Vegas, but the man’s attorney said it appears his client acted in self-defense.

John Harris, 26, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Monday on charges stemming from a shootout with another man that took place at 9:39 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of North Maryland Parkway, near East Ogden Avenue.

Las Vegas police said in an arrest report for Harris that his estranged girlfriend showed up at Harris’ apartment complex with another man driving a Dodge Challengerg. The woman told police that she was there to get her belongings when Harris pointed a gun at her then opened fire on the car. The woman’s male acquaintance, who was also armed, was shot in the head as he exchanged gunfire with Harris, police said.

The wounded man was hospitalized but survived. His bullet-riddled Challenger was found crashed into a utility pole near Harris’ apartment.

Police said they arrested Harris after interviewing him and witnesses. Harris, however, told police he acted in self-defense.

“Harris stated he noticed an orange in color Dodge Challenger directly below his apartment when an unknown male got out of the vehicle with a small rifle in his hands and began shooting at him,” police quoted Harris as saying, adding “he stated he only fired at the driver of the Challenger after he fired at him.”

Harris is now charged with nine counts of attempted murder, nine counts of assault constituting domestic violence with use of a deadly weapon, nine counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure and one count of battery. Harris’ defense attorney, Craig Mueller, said it appears Harris acted in self-defense.

“He is alleged to have returned fire at the man who was shooting at him with better accuracy,” Mueller said.

Harris has since been released from custody after posting a surety bond A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 15.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

