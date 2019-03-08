Man charged in Thursday shooting in northwest Las Vegas

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Thursday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Armah Roberts, 63, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in bodily harm, attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Officers responded about 6:20 a.m. to the 3900 block of Crema Court near Conough Lane and West Gilmore Avenue and found a male victim who had been shot, Metro Lt. Josh Martinez said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center and Roberts was taken into custody, Martinez said.

No information on the victim’s condition was immediately available Friday.

