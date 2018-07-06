Man charged with attempted murder, sexual assault in Las Vegas

A man was charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after a home break-in this week, Las Vegas police said.

Herbert Scott Rogers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after a home break-in this week, Las Vegas police said.

Herbert Scott Rogers, 53, broke into a home about 9 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Francis Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Charleston Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. An “elderly” woman heard noises and confronted the man in the living room, Metro Capt. Laz Chavez said.

She was armed with a gun, but the man wrestled it away from her during a struggle and shot her in the face, Chavez said, adding that she was beaten and was the victim of an unspecified sexual crime.

“This was obviously a very terrible crime on some of our most vulnerable,” said Chavez, who oversees Metro’s Downtown Area Command. “We as a police department take these crimes very seriously.”

Rogers was arrested Monday. Prosecutors charged him Thursday with attempted murder, sexual assault, battery, kidnapping, burglary and robbery, all with a deadly weapon. He remained in Clark County Detention Center, held on $1 million bail.

The woman was able to speak with detectives and has been released from a hospital, Chavez said. It wasn’t clear whether her house was targeted.

Rogers is a registered sex offender, records show. He was convicted of attempted lewdness with a minor in 2002, and was ordered to have lifetime supervision.

He also pleaded guilty to a sex offender registration violation in 2007, and to attempted prohibited act by a sex offender in 2013, documents show.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

1400 Francis Avenue, Las Vegas, NV