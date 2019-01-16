Man critical after shooting in central Las Vegas

A man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday morning in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported about 6:10 a.m. on the 3000 block of Paintedhills Avenue, near McLeod Drive and East Russell Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

A woman, with whom the man had an intimate relationship, shot the man in the pelvic area, Rivera said. He was found inside of a house and then hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition. He had stabilized as of 12:30 p.m., Rivera said.

Officers found the woman, identified as 22-year-old Lonyae Thompson, walking from the house and took her into custody, Rivera said. She was in the process of being booked on a county of battery with a deadly weapon, he said.

