Man critical in central Las Vegas shooting overnight

A man was critically injured in a shooting early Tuesday in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called to 6100 Meadow Haven Lane, near Jones Boulevard and West Twain Avenue, at 1:52 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

“Patrol officers responded and located a male victim with a gunshot wound,” Gordon said. “The victim was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition.”

Police were trying to discern the circumstances and motive for the shooting. Further details were not released.

