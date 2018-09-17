Man critically hurt in east Las Vegas shooting, police say

He was shot just before 7 p.m. on the 4900 block of Morris Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is in critical condition after a domestic-related shooting Sunday night in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

The man was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition.

A suspect is in custody, Holmes said.

No further information was immediately available.

