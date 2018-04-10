Man critically hurt in motel shooting near Las Vegas Strip

Police were called at 9 p.m. to a Motel 6, 5058 Dean Martin Drive, after receiving reports of a shooting, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. A man with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting Monday night that left one man critically injured at the Motel 6 at 5058 Dean Martin Drive. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was critically injured in a shooting at a motel near the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

The shooter remains at-large, Gordon said. Police did not have a description of the shooter.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

