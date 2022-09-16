Man critically injured in Henderson shooting

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Quest Park Street.

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Henderson Friday night, police said.

Police found the man suffering from gunshot wounds near the 200 block of Quest Park Street, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The man was shot after he allegedly assaulted another person who shot him during a struggle, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital.

No further information was available.

