79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Shootings

Man critically injured in Henderson shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2022 - 10:26 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Henderson Friday night, police said.

Police found the man suffering from gunshot wounds near the 200 block of Quest Park Street, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The man was shot after he allegedly assaulted another person who shot him during a struggle, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
Monsoon season boosts Lake Mead, but what’s ahead?
2
‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting’: Councilwoman rips conditions at animal shelter
‘I’ve never seen anything so disgusting’: Councilwoman rips conditions at animal shelter
3
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
4
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
5
911 call to police from Robert Telles’ wife: ‘My husband is going crazy’
911 call to police from Robert Telles’ wife: ‘My husband is going crazy’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST